Doddie Weir’s legacy is work to find MND cure, says ex-teammate

A former teammate of Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir has described him as a “magical human being”, following his death aged 52.

Weir’s family announced his death on Saturday, six years after he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease (MND).

His death sparked an outpouring of tributes, including from the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Prime Minister and First Minister.

Following his diagnosis in 2016, Weir set up the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, a research charity aimed at finding a cure for MND.

Scott Hastings played with Weir for Scotland, but said his legacy will “without any shadow of a doubt” be the strides he took against the condition that took his life.

Hastings told BBC’s Sunday Show: “He was a magical human being, simple as that.

“He was like a magnet, he attracted people to him, people kind of followed him.

“He was extraordinary both on and off the rugby pitch.

“Obviously latterly his work within the MND community means he leaves a legacy which is just unrivalled in many respects.”

In a tweet signed personally by William and Kate, Weir was described as a “hero”, with the royals adding: “We are so sad to hear of his passing. His immense talent on the pitch as well as his tireless efforts to raise awareness of MND were an inspiration.

“Our thoughts are with all those who loved him. He will be hugely missed across the entire rugby world.”

The Princess Royal, who is patron of MND Scotland, said: “He was truly larger than life, determined, generous and humble. He transformed people’s understanding of MND and funding for research.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon led the tributes from Scotland’s political sphere, describing Weir as “one of our nation’s sporting legends”, but adding “The brave way he responded to MND surpassed anything ever achieved on the rugby pitch.”