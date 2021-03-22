Does Jackie Weaver have the authority? – Twitter’s alternative Census questions
Social media users have been busy posing alternative questions as households in the UK took part in the 2021 Census
The once-in-a-decade snapshot of life across England, Wales and Northern Ireland sees households answering questions about their health, education, employment status and more.
The following lines of inquiry are unlikely to feature on any future questionnaires however.
While not included in the Census, “How many carrier bags do you have under the sink?” received more than one thousand likes on Twitter.
Other popular questions followed a musical theme – the Buzzcocks have been asking this for years.
With video conferencing becoming the norm in the last 12 months, the mute button has been a perennial thorn in the UK’s side.
Many posed teasers focusing on the national character, with some more contentious than others.
Meanwhile domestic knowledge was put to the test by this social media user.
But the last word goes, as it has done so often in recent times, to Jackie Weaver.
Yes or no?