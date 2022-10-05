Dog attack victim named by police
A woman who was killed in a dog attack has been named by police.
Ann Dunn, 65, died at the scene of the incident, which happened at a home in Kirkdale, Liverpool, on Monday.
Five American bulldogs were handed over and humanely destroyed following the incident, Merseyside Police said.
A force spokesman said a 31-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of owning a dog dangerously out of control has since been released on conditional bail.
Police were called to the house in St Brigid’s Crescent by the North West Ambulance Service at 4.25pm.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death.
The investigation is continuing, the force spokesman said.
