Dog killed and two men injured in street attack

By The Newsroom
17 December 2023

Two men have been injured and a dog has been killed in a reported assault in a Glasgow street.

Police attended an incident in Luath Street, Govan, at around 3.15pm on Saturday.

Two men, aged 37 and 38, were taken to hospital for treatment.

A dog was also injured and died shortly afterwards.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.15pm on Saturday 16 December 2023 officers were called to reports of an assault on Luath Street, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended and two men, aged 37 and 38, were taken to hospital by ambulance.

“A dog was also injured and was conveyed to a vets, where it died a short time later.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

