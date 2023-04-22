22 April 2023

Dog shot dead by police in Derby after reports man was ‘seriously injured’

By The Newsroom
22 April 2023

A dog has been shot dead by police officers following an incident in the East Midlands.

Officers were called to reports that a man had been seriously injured at a house in Cameron Road, Derby, on Saturday morning.

“A dog at the address that was presenting a risk to officers and the public was shot and killed by firearms officers,” a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said.

“There is no ongoing risk to the public and officers will remain in the area as the investigation into the incident continues.”

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

A crime scene was in place, with road closures on parts of Cameron Road and Brunswick Street.

