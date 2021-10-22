Domestic abuse victims to be given more time to go to police
The law could be changed to allow victims of domestic abuse more time to report incidents to the police.
The time limit on common assault cases is currently six months, meaning a prosecution has to be brought to court within that time frame from the date of the alleged offence.
But, following calls for legal reforms from campaigners, the Home Secretary Priti Patel is understood to have agreed to extend the time limit to up to two years.
The changes are expected to be put to Parliament in an amendment to the Police, Crime Sentencing and Courts Bill.
It comes after the BBC last week reported 13,000 cases in England and Wales had been dropped in five years because the time limit had been breached.
Common assault cases are typically dealt with in magistrates’ courts and can involve violence or threatening behaviour which lead to someone fearing they will be attacked.
They can often include things like being spat at, pushed or slapped.
Campaigners have argued police should be given more time to be able to bring charges as cases involving domestic abuse can be complex and victims can be reluctant to come forward.
