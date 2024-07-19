Donald Trump to deliver message of ‘strength’ in wake of near death experience

A bandaged Donald Trump is set to deliver a message “of confidence, strength, and hope” at the Republican National Convention to accept his party’s presidential nomination, five days after surviving an assassination attempt.

In speech excerpts provided by his campaign, former US president Trump will promise to offer a softer and more personal message of unity following his brush with death

“The discord and division in our society must be healed. As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart,” Mr Trump will say.

“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America.”

He will speak directly about the failed assassination attempt and express gratitude to the American people “for your outpouring of love and support”.

“As you already know, the assassin’s bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life,” he will say, according to excerpts released by his campaign.

He will say that “despite such a heinous attack, we unite this evening more determined than ever.”

The former president is expected to continue hammering some of his key criticisms of the Biden administration.

“Under the current administration, we are a nation in decline,” he will say.

He will rail against inflation, saying it is “making life unaffordable, ravaging the incomes of working and low-income families, and crushing our people.”

Mr Trump will talk about his signature issue, immigration, saying the country is facing an “illegal immigration crisis” with “a massive invasion at our southern border that has spread misery, crime, poverty, disease and destruction to communities all across our land”.

He will also talk about foreign policy, warning that “our planet is teetering on the edge of World War Three.”

“It is time for a change,” he will say. “We simply cannot sustain four more years of this administration.”

He makes no direct mention of Democratic rivals, President Joe Biden or Vice President Kamala Harris, referring only generally to their administration.

The speech also avoids any direct reference to his more controversial governing plans and favourite topics, including the 2020 election, the January 6 attack on the Capitol, and his plans to deport millions of immigrants in the country illegally.

Mr Trump’s speech marked the climax and conclusion of a massive four-day Republican National Convention that drew thousands of conservative activists and elected officials to swing-state Wisconsin.

Mr Trump’s appearance comes as 81-year-old Democratic President Joe Biden clings to his party’s nomination in the face of unrelenting pressure from key congressional allies, donors and even former president Barack Obama, who fear he may be unable to win re-election after his disastrous debate.

Long pressed by allies to campaign more vigorously, Mr Biden is instead in isolation at his beach home in Delaware after having been diagnosed with Covid-19.

While Mr Trump planned to offer a gentler tone than usual on Thursday night, the crowded speaking programme of the convention’s final day was also designed to project strength in an implicit rebuke of Mr Biden. It was decidedly more masculine than it has been for much of the week.

The most prominent speakers included wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Hogan drew a raucous response when, standing on the main stage, he ripped off his shirt to reveal a red Trump-Vance Make America Great Again shirt.

“As an entertainer, I try to stay out of politics,” he said as he briefly broke character. “I can no longer stay silent. I’m here tonight because I want the world to know that Donald Trump is a real American hero.”