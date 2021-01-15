Donald Trump will not be in Scotland on Biden inauguration day

Donald Trump will not be visiting Scotland ahead of inauguration day, the PA news agency understands.

There had been speculation that the US president would visit his Turnberry golf resort in South Ayrshire ahead of Joe Biden taking office at the White House next Wednesday.

But PA now understands Mr Trump will not be in Scotland.

As part of the tradition, the outgoing president and president-elect usually travel together to the ceremony at the Capitol from the White House.

But Mr Trump, who was overwhelmingly defeated in November’s US election, has previously said he will not attend the January 20 ceremony for his successor.

The 74-year-old was reportedly considering travelling to Turnberry to avoid seeing Mr Biden being sworn into office.

Prestwick Airport was told to expect the arrival of a US military Boeing 757 aircraft previously used by Mr Trump on January 19, according to the Sunday Post.

But First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has in recent days stressed it is illegal to travel in or out of Scotland without a valid reason, adding: “Coming to play golf is not what I would consider to be an essential purpose.”

When asked about the speculation, she said: “I have no idea what Donald Trump’s travel plans are, you’ll be glad to know.

“I hope and expect that – as everybody expects, not everybody necessarily will hope – that the travel plan immediately that he has is to exit the White House.

“But beyond that I don’t know.

Joe Biden (PA Wire)

“We are not allowing people to come in to Scotland without an essential purpose right now and that would apply to him, just as it applies to anybody else.”

Scottish Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf also suggested the Home Office should consider denying Mr Trump entry to the UK after he leaves office.

Mr Biden won the presidency with 306 electoral college votes to Mr Trump’s 232 and will become president at noon local time on January 20 regardless of Mr Trump’s plans.

The Democratic president-elect received 81,283,485 votes versus the incumbent’s 74,223,744 – a margin of more than seven million in the popular vote.

In a video statement after the recent violence involving his supporters at the Capitol, Mr Trump said while he knows they are “disappointed” by the election result, he wanted them to know “our incredible journey is only just beginning”.

Five people died in the incident, including a police officer who had been struck by a fire extinguisher.

Donald Trump (PA Archive)

Social media giants Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter decided to remove Mr Trump’s accounts in the wake of the assault on the US Capitol.

Twitter said it had decided to take action after a review of two of Mr Trump’s tweets found they had violated its glorification of violence policy.

Facebook suspended Mr Trump’s account until January 20, the day of Mr Biden’s inauguration, and possibly indefinitely.

He then became the first US president to become impeached for a second time after the House found he had encouraged loyalists to “fight like hell” against the election result before supporters stormed the Capitol.

A total of 10 Republicans supported the move.