Donations pour in following huge explosion in Willesborough

Firefighters inspect damage to a property in Mill View in Willesborough, near Ashford, Kent (Gareth Fuller/PA)
By The Newsroom
17:31pm, Wed 05 May 2021
Donations have poured in to help people affected by a huge explosion that ripped through a row of houses on Tuesday.

Seven people were injured in the blast, which left a gaping hole in a terrace in Willesborough in Ashford, Kent.

Three people, including a woman in her 90s, were reportedly rescued by a father and son in the immediate aftermath.

Fire investigation officers returned to the scene on Wednesday to assist Kent Police with ongoing forensic investigation work.

A JustGiving page set up by the owner of a local Facebook group has so far raised more than £5,300 for those affected by the explosion, with a target of £10,000.

“We want to help all involved in the gas explosion, at a time when you lose everything this will help, as a strong believer in local community every little donation will help them work their way to get back on their feet, horrible scenes and no fault of their own”, a statement on the fundraiser set up by Ben Farnham says.

Several people were believed to have been trapped following the blast and had to be freed by emergency services.

Much of a house was destroyed in the explosion, with the chimney remaining standing.

Two people were taken to hospital in London with serious injuries, South East Coast Ambulance Service said, while five others were taken to William Harvey Hospital in Ashford with injuries thought to be less serious.

All residents were subsequently accounted for and the explosion is not being treated as suspicious at this stage, police said.

Firefighters from seven fire engines were called to tackle the blaze following the explosion.

