Don’t forget Afghan women, pleads 22-year-old Kabul student seeking asylum

An Afghan student seeking asylum has said she has lost hope she can complete her education and has pleaded with Western governments not to “forget Afghan women”.

Aisha Ahmad who studies computer science at Kabul University, was left badly bruised amongst a melee of people trying to catch a flight out of Hamid Karzai International Airport in the capital on Sunday evening.

“The crowds were pushed by police, kids and women were on the ground, I was injured on my hands and feet and knees,” the 22-year-old told the PA news agency.

After failing to board a flight, Ms Ahmad issued a plea on social media asking for a country to offer her asylum so she could finish her education – which she no longer believes will be possible.

“I have lost my hope and I think it will not be an easy path,” she said.

“I feel like I’m in a tunnel… I can’t see any bright light and don’t know how long the tunnel is.”

Asked for the message she wishes to share with Western governments, she said: “Don’t forget the Afghan women… we should have the right to go to school.”

Ms Ahmad’s plea comes amid calls for the UK to accept more refugees from Afghanistan

Mohammad Asif, a campaigner who fled Afghanistan himself 20 years ago, said the UK and US have “destroyed his home” and should take responsibility for their “greatest betrayal”.

“This is heartbreaking… you have thrown the entire population in the sea and then walked away from them,” the 54-year-old told PA.

“This the biggest betrayal in our history… no matter for how long we live, this will be remembered.

“People tell me ‘go back home’ – you have destroyed my home, I have no home, where do I go?

“The British government should take responsibility and accept more Afghans.”

Mohammad Asif (right) joined a protest in Glasgow in May which blocked a border force van from detaining two Indian nationals (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr Asif is director of Glasgow-based charity the Afghan Human Rights Foundation and said he welcomed a statement from Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon that the nation is willing to “play our full part” to help Afghan refugees fleeing their country.

He added that the Home Office should follow suit and also “immediately” give amnesty to thousands of Afghan refugees he says are “in limbo” without settled status in the UK.

In May, Mr Asif took part in a mass protest against the detention of two men in Glasgow, surrounding a van holding two Indian nationals who had been detained by Border Force.