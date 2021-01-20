‘Don’t haste ye back’ – Nicola Sturgeon’s message to Donald Trump

Nicola Sturgeon has said many people will be happy to say “cheerio” to Donald Trump, adding that “don’t haste ye back” would be the perfect farewell message to the outgoing US president.

Speaking ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration, the First Minister also congratulated the president-elect and his running mate Kamala Harris.

Ms Sturgeon was asked about Mr Trump during First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.

Scottish Greens co-leader Patrick Harvie repeated his calls for Mr Trump’s business interests in Scotland to be investigated under an unexplained wealth order.

The Trump Organisation owns golf courses in Menie, Aberdeenshire, and in Turnberry, South Ayrshire.

Mr Harvie said advice from a senior QC, published by the campaign group Avaaz, makes it “crystal clear” that responsibility for unexplained wealth orders lies with ministers rather than the Crown Office.

I think 'don't haste ye back' might be the perfect rejoinder to him

He said: “Will the First Minister stop hiding behind officials and seek an unexplained wealth order to ensure that Trump’s purchases in Scotland are given the scrutiny they urgently need?”

Ms Sturgeon replied: “Firstly I’m sure many of us across the chamber and across Scotland will be very happy to say cheerio to Donald Trump today.

“I think ‘don’t haste ye back’ might be the perfect rejoinder to him.

“In advance of the inauguration later on, I’m sure we all want to send our congratulations to soon-to-be president Biden and soon-to-be vice-president Kamala Harris.

“Kamala Harris in particular today doesn’t just become the vice-president, she makes history in a number of different ways and she has my warm congratulations on that.”

Ms Sturgeon said she has not read the legal advice in detail but added that unexplained wealth orders are a matter for the Lord Advocate.

Last year, Mr Trump’s son Eric branded Mr Harvie “an irrelevant and spineless politician” after suggesting the organisation’s purchases were made using unlawfully obtained money.

Eric Trump, who is a trustee and executive vice-president of the Trump Organisation, demanded Mr Harvie “retract his libellous statements”.