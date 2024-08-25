Don’t Look Back In Anger: Some of Oasis’s biggest hits throughout the years

Calls for an Oasis reunion have followed brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher throughout their solo careers after their explosive split in 2009.

Formed in the 1990s, the Britpop group became arguably one of the biggest bands in British music history before their break-up.

Here the PA news agency looks at some of their biggest hits.

– Wonderwall

The hit featured on the band’s second studio album, (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, which was released in 1995.

It reached number two in the UK and Ireland charts in 1995, topped the charts in Australia and New Zealand and made the top 10 in the US.

In 2016, it was voted the ultimate British song, according to a Best of British poll by Radio X.

A piece of paper with lyrics of the song handwritten by Noel fetched £46,875 during a Propstore’s auction in November 2022.

It was the longest-running song in the UK top 100 chart without ever claiming the number one spot until it was surpassed by The Killer’s Mr Brightside in May.

– Don’t Look Back In Anger

This was another single from (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?.

It reached number one in the UK and Irish charts.

The track became a song of unity in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017, after a crowd started spontaneously singing at a memorial event.

Noel performed it to a crowd of thousands at the arena when it reopened, telling Frank Skinner on Absolute Radio: “It almost gives me goosebumps really, that in the days after that politicians’ words weren’t enough, the comforting words from experts on the news weren’t enough – people rallied round a song, like old school.”

Speaking about the last days of Oasis on The Evening Show with Dan O’Connell on Radio X last year, Noel described Morning Glory as “bigger than me”.

“That song means more… that song will be around long after I’m gone,” he said.

– Champagne Supernova

Another track from (What’s the Story) Morning Glory?, the song enjoyed popularity in the US.

In 1996, Tony Morigi, of Seattle rock radio station KNDD said: “Champagne Supernova, off their last album, was a huge song over here.”

In 2014, it ranked number 10 in a “most weird lyrics” poll for online streaming service Blinkbox Music for: “Slowly walking down the hall, faster than a cannonball”.

In the Best of British poll by Radio X in 2016, Champagne Supernova was voted third.

– Stop Crying Your Heart Out

The track was released in 2002 as a single from Oasis’s fifth studio album Heathen Chemistry.

It peaked at number two on the UK singles chart.

The song became the unofficial soundtrack to England’s football World Cup defeat in 2002.

In 2020, more than 20 artists joined forces for a star-studded cover of the ballad for BBC Children In Need’s charity single to help support disadvantaged children and young people across the UK.

– Live Forever

The song was released as a single from the band’s debut album Definitely Maybe in 1994.

It was the band’s first single to enter the top 10 in the UK.

Liam has previously declared it his favourite Oasis song.

In 2017, he dedicated a performance of Live Forever to “the beautiful people killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack” at the One Love concert.