31 December 2021

Double teen death brings up grim record for killings in the capital

By The Newsroom
31 December 2021

Two boys were stabbed to death within an hour of each other on Thursday, police have confirmed, making 2021 the bloodiest year on record for teen homicides in London.

A 16-year-old boy was fatally wounded at Philpot’s Farm, Yiewsley, west London, and was pronounced dead at 8.25pm.

It followed the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old boy in Ashburton Park Croydon, south London, who was pronounced dead at 7.36pm.

Police activity at Ashburton Park, Croydon, south London after a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death on Thursday (Kirsty O’Connor/PA) (PA Wire)

The Metropolitan Police said it was too early to say whether or not the two incidents, more than 20 miles apart, were linked.

The double tragedy brings the total number of teenage killings in the capital in a calendar year to 30 – passing a previous peak of 29, set in 2008.

