Doug Beattie quits as Ulster Unionist Party leader

Doug Beattie has quit as leader of the Ulster Unionist Party, citing “irreconcilable differences” with party officers for the shock move.

Mr Beattie issued a statement confirming he was standing down after a morning of intense speculation over his future amid apparent internal tensions with other senior party figures.

The Upper Bann Assembly member, who is a decorated Army veteran, was elected UUP leader in 2021.

From the liberal wing of unionism, the Military Cross recipient took on the role pledging a progressive agenda and a move toward the middle ground.

His resignation comes after what was a relatively positive general election result for the UUP, with the party securing a Westminster seat for the first time since 2017.

Mr Beattie said it has been a “huge honour” to lead the party.

“It has not been easy and at times it has been both lonely and isolating,” he said.

“I am no stranger to leadership and that is how it often feels in taking a toll both physically and mentally. It also strains friendships and political relationships.

“It is now clear that some believe the momentum needed to keep the Ulster Unionist Party moving in the right direction cannot come from me.

“Irreconcilable differences between myself and party officers combined with the inability to influence and shape the party going forward means that I can no longer remain the party leader.

“Therefore, I shall stand down as the party leader and allow the party to immediately begin the process to select a new leader who may maintain the confidence of the party and continue the momentum I have started.

“It is important to acknowledge the loyalty and support from many within the party. This includes the MLA group and many other elected and non-elected members.

“I must also acknowledge that some did not agree with the direction and path I set for the party, and the vision I promoted. I hope they can see that in the long term only an inclusive Ulster Unionist Party, promoting a positive message, can secure our future.

“I hope the new leader is given the freedom to act.”

Mr Beattie said he took over as leader at the beginning of a three-year election cycle with an overall aim of addressing the decline of the UUP, enhancing its influence and returning it to Westminster.

“Following the recent General Election results, the party has now returned to the green benches after an absence of seven years,” he said.

“Our share of the vote had increased slightly, and we have also elevated a member to the House of Lords. This is something we have not achieved in 13 years; a move that demonstrates our increased influence at the highest levels of government.

“The party will now re-establish its parliamentary party to help increase our influence and ensure the Ulster Unionists’ voice, promoting a positive, optimistic, pro-union vision, is heard.

“These are small successes on the back of a difficult electoral results with a lot of work still to do, particularly in border constituencies. Nevertheless, they are successes which requires momentum to capitalise on the opportunities they present.”