Dozens of firefighters tackle blaze on island in River Thames

The fire at Platt's Eyot island
The fire at Platt's Eyot island
By The Newsroom
20:40pm, Mon 03 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Around 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze on an island in the River Thames in south-west London.

Crews were called to Platt’s Eyot island in Hampton Richmond upon Thames, shortly before 5.15pm to reports of two industrial units on fire, London Fire Brigade (LFB) said.

Some 15 fire engines were at the scene on Monday evening, with crews forced to carry their equipment to the blaze by hand as the island can only be accessed via a footbridge.

Footage from the incident showed two large buildings at the Hampton Boat Sheds on fire, while subsequent photos showed just the charred remains of the structures.

LFB said its control room had received more than 60 calls about the blaze.

Fire crews from Twickenham, Kingston, Feltham, Heston, Richmond and other neighbouring stations are at the scene.

Sign up to our newsletter

Fire

Hampton

PA