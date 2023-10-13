Dreary day in Sheffield with patchy afternoon rain - Friday, October 13
By AI Newsroom
In Sheffield, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 14°C. The afternoon will cool slightly to 10°C with less rainfall expected.
Tomorrow morning in Sheffield will be cooler with an average temperature of 8°C and no rainfall expected. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 8°C with a mix of sun and clouds.
Over the next few days, Sheffield will experience a general cooling trend with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 8°C to a minimum of 5°C.
