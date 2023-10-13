13 October 2023

Dreary day in Sheffield with patchy afternoon rain - Friday, October 13

By AI Newsroom
13 October 2023

In Sheffield, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 14°C. The afternoon will cool slightly to 10°C with less rainfall expected.

Tomorrow morning in Sheffield will be cooler with an average temperature of 8°C and no rainfall expected. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 8°C with a mix of sun and clouds.

Over the next few days, Sheffield will experience a general cooling trend with temperatures ranging from a maximum of 8°C to a minimum of 5°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Crane lifts Sycamore Gap landmark tree after felling ‘prolonged its life’

news

Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone admits fraud after failing to declare £400 million

news

At least 100 people travel to Israel from UK to join fight against Hamas

news