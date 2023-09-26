26 September 2023

Drizzle and overcast skies blanket Bristol this Tuesday, September 26th

By AI Newsroom
26 September 2023

Bristol is set to experience light drizzle this morning, with the thermometer reading 18°C. Moving into the afternoon, the skies will be overcast, the coolness sustained as the mercury holds steady at 18°C.

The forecast for tomorrow morning predicts continued light drizzle, slightly cooler with the thermometer reading 17°C, not much of a change from today's morning conditions. As the day progresses, the afternoon tells a similar story, with the potential for scattered showers and we can expect a steady 17°C once again.

Looking into the coming days, we see general trends of cloudy skies interspersed with sunny spells and a possibility of scattered showers. The variation in the maximum temperatures won't be extensive, with readings fluctuating in the region of 14°C to 18°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Olympic rower James Cracknell chosen as Tory candidate for next General Election

news

Tuesday's shifting weather: from thunder to patchy rain in London on September 26th

news

Serial baby killer nurse Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl

news