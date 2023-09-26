Drizzle and overcast skies blanket Bristol this Tuesday, September 26th
Bristol is set to experience light drizzle this morning, with the thermometer reading 18°C. Moving into the afternoon, the skies will be overcast, the coolness sustained as the mercury holds steady at 18°C.
The forecast for tomorrow morning predicts continued light drizzle, slightly cooler with the thermometer reading 17°C, not much of a change from today's morning conditions. As the day progresses, the afternoon tells a similar story, with the potential for scattered showers and we can expect a steady 17°C once again.
Looking into the coming days, we see general trends of cloudy skies interspersed with sunny spells and a possibility of scattered showers. The variation in the maximum temperatures won't be extensive, with readings fluctuating in the region of 14°C to 18°C.
