Drill rapper son of boxing promoter killed in Brixton shooting

The son of a boxing promoter who represents heavyweight Dillian Whyte has become the latest in a string of drill rappers who have died in violent attacks in London.

Lamar Scott, 27, who performed as Perm, was shot after a car chase in Brixton, south London on Sunday.

His father is boxing promoter Dean Whyte who represents Dillian Whyte (no relation) who lost his bid for Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title in April in front of a 90,000-crowd at Wembley Stadium.

Deliveroo driver Guilherme Messias da Silva, 21, who was knocked off his moped as he was making his last delivery of the day, also died during the car chase.

The shooting was the latest in a spate of gun attacks in the capital, including an incident in Ilford, east London on October 25 that saw two men killed and another injured.

Saydi Abu Sheikh, 23, who rapped under the name Giddy, and Zakariya Jeilani Mohamed, 32, who used the name Shifty, died in violence reportedly stemming from a bloody gang rivalry.

In September another rapper, Maximillian Kusi-Owusu, 29, known as M Lo, was shot in Kensington High Street, and on the final day of Notting Hill Carnival in August Takayo Nembhard, known as TKorStretch, was fatally stabbed.

There were another three fatal shootings in London in the space of six days in July.

Two men died on July 24 – Camilo Palacio, 23, in Wood Green, north London, and Sam Brown, 28, in Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, east London, while Daneche Tison, 26, was killed in Bruckner Street, Queen’s Park, west London on July 19.

The following month, on August 13, Kacey Boothe, 25, was shot outside a child’s birthday party in Walthamstow, east London.

According to Metropolitan Police figures, there were 12 fatal shootings among 134 homicides investigated by the force in the whole of 2021.

Between October 31 last year and July 19 this year there were no fatal shootings in London.