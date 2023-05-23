Driver admits killing woman and three dogs in Chelsea embankment crash

A driver has admitted mowing down and killing a woman and her three dogs on the Chelsea embankment.

Olivia Riley, 41, was walking the golden retrievers on Cheyne Walk in west London when she was run over by an Audi TT on Saturday May 14 2022.

She was waiting at a traffic island on a pedestrian crossing when she was hit by Laszlo Dancs, it is understood.

Pizza restaurant worker Dancs allegedly drove at speeds of more than three times the 20mph limit before losing control of the car.

Officers and paramedics were called to the mansion-lined street at 6.21am.

Ms Riley, from Suffolk, was found dead at the scene, while the dogs also died, police said.

Dancs, 28, had minor injuries and was arrested and taken into custody.

On Tuesday, Ms Riley’s family sat in court at the Old Bailey as Dancs, from Acton, west London, appeared for a plea and case management hearing.

He pleaded guilty to causing Ms Riley’s death by dangerous driving.

He also pleaded guilty to drink and drug-driving but denied failing to provide a sample of breath when required.

Jeremy Dein KC, defending, told the court Dancs always intended to admit responsibility for what happened.

He said Dancs worked as a team leader at a “well-known pizza restaurant” in north London.

Judge Philip Katz KC set sentencing for July 28.

He ordered a pre-sentence report and banned Dancs from driving with immediate effect.

The judge granted Dancs continued conditional bail but told him the “chances are” he will be sent to prison.

Cheyne Walk stretches along the Thames embankment at Chelsea and has long drawn famous residents such as rock star Sir Mick Jagger.