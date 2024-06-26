Driver of 4×4 to face no further action after crash which killed two schoolgirls
The driver of a car that crashed into a school killing two eight-year-old girls will face no criminal charges after it was found she had suffered an epileptic seizure behind the wheel.
Nuria Sajjad and fellow eight-year-old pupil Selena Lau died after the crash at The Study Prep school in Wimbledon, south-west London, on July 6 last year.
Several others were injured when the 4×4 crashed through a fence and collided with a building.
Trevor Sterling, lawyer for the families, said: “This is disappointing; justice must not only be done, but seen to be done.
“In the absence of a process, how do we interrogate the evidence? What does this message send to the public that deaths can arise in a road traffic situation, and there could be no sanction because there is no process to interrogate the evidence?
