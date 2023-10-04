04 October 2023

Drizzle and clouds dominate Sunderland's weather, October 4th

By AI Newsroom
04 October 2023

This morning in Sunderland, expect cloudy skies with temperatures rounding off 16°C. As we move into the afternoon, light drizzle is likely, with the mercury staying steady at 16°C.

Tomorrow morning, there might be scattered showers, with the thermometers showing around 17°C, slightly warmer than today. By the afternoon, the pattern of scattered showers will continue and temperatures will be consistent at 16°C.

Looking at the next few days, there's a general trend of possible scattered showers and overcast conditions. The maximum daily readings will be hovering between 18°C and 20°C. However, towards the end of the week, anticipate cooler temperatures around 14°C.

