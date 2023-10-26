Drizzle and patchy rain: Edinburgh's weather for Thursday October 26
By AI Newsroom
In the morning, Edinburgh will experience a temperature of 8°C with scattered showers. In the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 9°C, and there will be a mix of rain and sunny spells.
Tomorrow morning in Edinburgh, the temperature will rise to 10°C, again with scattered showers. By the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 10°C, and the scattered showers will continue.
Over the next few days, the general trend will see temperatures ranging between 7°C and 10°C. Expect a consistent pattern of rain and sunny spells throughout this period.
