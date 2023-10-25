25 October 2023

Drizzle to light rain: Edinburgh's weather for Wednesday October 25

By AI Newsroom
25 October 2023

In Edinburgh, the morning will bring scattered showers with a temperature of 9°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will continue to be wet with the same temperature of 9°C.

Tomorrow morning, the city will experience a mix of sun and clouds with the temperature dropping slightly to 8°C. By the afternoon, scattered showers will make a return, and the temperature will rise marginally to 9°C.

Looking ahead, the general trend for the next few days indicates a consistent pattern of sun and rain. The maximum temperature will hover around 10°C.

