Drizzle to light rain: Edinburgh's weather for Wednesday October 25
By AI Newsroom
In Edinburgh, the morning will bring scattered showers with a temperature of 9°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will continue to be wet with the same temperature of 9°C.
Tomorrow morning, the city will experience a mix of sun and clouds with the temperature dropping slightly to 8°C. By the afternoon, scattered showers will make a return, and the temperature will rise marginally to 9°C.
Looking ahead, the general trend for the next few days indicates a consistent pattern of sun and rain. The maximum temperature will hover around 10°C.
