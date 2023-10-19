Drizzle to patchy rain: A damp day in Portsmouth, October 19
By AI Newsroom
In Portsmouth, the morning will bring a temperature of 16°C and scattered showers. The afternoon will continue to be cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers, maintaining a temperature of 16°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect a cooler temperature of 14°C accompanied by significant rainfall. The afternoon will also experience rainfall, with the temperature remaining at 14°C.
In the upcoming days, the general trend indicates a continuation of scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 13°C to 14°C.
