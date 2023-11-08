Drizzles and overcast skies: Sunderland's gloomy weather report for November 8
By AI Newsroom
In Sunderland, the morning will be a bit wet with scattered showers and an average temperature of 9°C. As the day progresses, the afternoon will bring clearer skies, with sunny spells and a slight drop in temperature to 8°C.
Moving onto tomorrow, the morning will continue to be a mix of sun and scattered showers, with the temperature around 7°C. The afternoon, however, will see an increase in rainfall, maintaining the same temperature of 7°C.
Looking at the general trend for the next few days, it seems that there will be a mix of sun and rain with temperatures hovering around 6°C to 7°C.
