Drizzling day in Sunderland, with patchy rain anticipated for tomorrow
By AI Newsroom
In Sunderland, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 8°C. The afternoon will continue this trend, maintaining an average temperature of 8°C with ongoing scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C, and there will be lighter, scattered showers. By the afternoon, the showers will have ceased, and the temperature will drop slightly to 9°C.
Over the next few days, the general trend will see temperatures remaining steady around 7°C. Scattered showers will persist, but the intensity will vary from day to day.
