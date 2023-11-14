14 November 2023

Drizzling day in Sunderland, with patchy rain anticipated for tomorrow

By AI Newsroom
14 November 2023

In Sunderland, the morning will bring scattered showers with an average temperature of 8°C. The afternoon will continue this trend, maintaining an average temperature of 8°C with ongoing scattered showers.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will rise slightly to 10°C, and there will be lighter, scattered showers. By the afternoon, the showers will have ceased, and the temperature will drop slightly to 9°C.

Over the next few days, the general trend will see temperatures remaining steady around 7°C. Scattered showers will persist, but the intensity will vary from day to day.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Football fans turn out to say farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton at his funeral

football

Escaped emu Rodney taken home by police after knocking on door with beak

news

75 year-old protester who threw paint at Israeli embassy ‘said he will probably do it again’

news