Drizzly afternoon expected after partly cloudy morning in Birmingham on Monday
By AI Newsroom
This morning in Birmingham will be cloudy with sunny spells, the cool breeze will be blowing at a speed of 5.1 mph with 19°C. In the afternoon, light drizzle is expected with a slightly cooler feel of 18°C and wind speeds will be reaching 7.4 mph.
Comparing with today's weather, tomorrow morning will experience scattered showers with a cool 15°C. As we move into the afternoon, the climate will be cloudy with sunny spells with an expected high of 16°C.
Looking further, the weather for the next few days shows a general trend of cloudy days with sunny spells and scattered showers. The maximum temperature we are looking at will fluctuate between 14°C and 18°C.
