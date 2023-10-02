Drizzly afternoon follows a partly cloudy morning in Preston on Monday
For Preston, this morning will be cloudy with sunny spells, with a cool feel of 15°C. The afternoon will experience scattered showers with a cooler maximum of 13°C.
Regarding tomorrow's weather, the morning will be slightly cooler than today, with more scattered showers and a cooler feel of 13°C. The afternoon will remain consistent with today's weather, featuring scattered showers and a maximum of 14°C.
Looking at the weather trend for the next few days, it's going to remain consistent with scattered showers and overcast skies. The maximum temperatures will fluctuate around 15 to 16°C. The wind speed appears to be fairly high during these days, adding to the chilly feel. Be sure to dress accordingly.
