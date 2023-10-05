Drizzly day and patchy rain in Glasgow, Thursday October 5th
For today in Glasgow, the morning is expected to be wet with light drizzle and a cool feel at 13°C. The afternoon will continue this trend and is predicted to be 14°C with scattered showers.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the weather is forecast to be similar with light drizzle and a slightly warmer temperature of 15°C. The afternoon predicts consistent conditions with a continuation of light drizzle and steady temperature of 15°C.
In terms of the upcoming days, the general conditions will be wet with heavy rain to light drizzle throughout the day. The daytime temperatures will be ranging between 8°C to 15°C. The afternoons will remain relatively cool at around 9°C to 13°C.
