05 October 2023

Drizzly day and patchy rain in Glasgow, Thursday October 5th

By AI Newsroom
05 October 2023

For today in Glasgow, the morning is expected to be wet with light drizzle and a cool feel at 13°C. The afternoon will continue this trend and is predicted to be 14°C with scattered showers.

Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, the weather is forecast to be similar with light drizzle and a slightly warmer temperature of 15°C. The afternoon predicts consistent conditions with a continuation of light drizzle and steady temperature of 15°C.

In terms of the upcoming days, the general conditions will be wet with heavy rain to light drizzle throughout the day. The daytime temperatures will be ranging between 8°C to 15°C. The afternoons will remain relatively cool at around 9°C to 13°C.

