Drizzly day in Bristol, Thursday October 26
By AI Newsroom
In Bristol, the morning will be foggy with temperatures around 10°C. The afternoon will see scattered showers with a slight increase in temperature to 12°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect similar temperatures of around 10°C with scattered showers. By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C, with the scattered showers continuing.
Over the next few days, the general trend will be cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 10°C and 11°C.
