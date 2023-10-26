26 October 2023

Drizzly day in Bristol, Thursday October 26

By AI Newsroom
26 October 2023

In Bristol, the morning will be foggy with temperatures around 10°C. The afternoon will see scattered showers with a slight increase in temperature to 12°C.

Tomorrow morning, expect similar temperatures of around 10°C with scattered showers. By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to 11°C, with the scattered showers continuing.

Over the next few days, the general trend will be cloudy with sunny spells and scattered showers. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 10°C and 11°C.

