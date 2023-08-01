Drones banned and police increase patrols as Edinburgh festivals get under way

A no-fly zone will be in place above Edinburgh’s Royal Mile every evening in August and increased police patrols will be on the streets as the international arts festivals and Royal Military Tattoo get under way.

Drones will not be permitted to fly in or around the Castle esplanade, Castlehill, Lawnmarket and Johnston Terrace from 4pm until midnight between August 3 and August 26 to ensure the safety of performers and attendees.

Police Scotland said foot patrols in Edinburgh city centre will also be increased in order to deter and detect criminal activity and provide public reassurance.

Additional resources have been called in from neighbouring divisions as well as specialist departments within the force.

A mobile police station has been set up on the High Street, where members of the public can report any crime or suspicious activity, or seek information from officers.

Chief Inspector Mark Hamilton said: “The Edinburgh festivals form the largest festival in the world and turns an international spotlight on the capital. As such, we must ensure that the policing response is adequate and proportionate during this time.

“From August 1, we will have increased foot patrols within the city centre and officers will provide a visible and reassuring presence to all of those who live, work and visit the area over the course of the festival and Fringe.

“Despite the population of Edinburgh doubling during the coming weeks, I am confident the capital will remain a safe place for both tourists and local residents, but nonetheless I would ask that anyone who sees anything suspicious during their time within the area reports their concerns to police immediately.

“In addition, I’d encourage the public to follow our social media channels so they can stay up to date with all relevant crime prevention and safety information we will be publishing.”