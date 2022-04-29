Dry weather expected over bank holiday weekend as rain passes

People may be able to get their barbecues out over the bank holiday weekend, the Met Office has said, as rain gives way to dry weather across the country.

Temperatures could reach up to 18C (64.4F) on Monday, although they are not expected to return to the highs seen earlier in the month.

This month has been the latest in the string of dry Aprils, with rainfall about 35% lower than average, according to the Met Office.

Most areas will experience rain on Saturday or Sunday as a low pressure system moves down from Scotland and Northern Ireland, but this will be followed by a spell of milder weather.

According to Met Office forecaster Richard Miles, the south-east of England might be spared these April showers, depending on when the “dawdling” weather system “peters out”.

“Most places are going to see some fine periods over the weekend and some reasonable spring weather,” he said.

“It’s not a washout and it’s not a heatwave.

“After the rain band passes on Monday, it might be dry enough for a barbecue. It’s not going to be beating down but you will see some gaps in the cloud.”

Predicted highs of below 20C (68F) may prove a disappointment to some after the Easter heatwave. On Good Friday, the temperature recorded at St James’ Park in London was higher than in Ibiza.

“What we’ve seen this month is a long period of time with the UK under the influence of high pressure, bringing calm and settled weather, especially in the south,” the National Climate Information Centre’s Dr Mark McCarthy said.

However, this weekend’s “mixed bag of spring weather” – which Mr Miles called “pretty standard” for late April – marks a return to normality after last year’s bank holiday washout.