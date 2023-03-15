Duchess of Sussex to contribute recipe to charity cookbook

The Duchess of Sussex will contribute a lemon olive oil cake recipe to a forthcoming charity cookbook.

Meghan is among a number of celebrities set to contribute to The World Central Kitchen Cookbook by Spanish chef and founder of not-for-profit organisation World Central Kitchen (WCK) Jose Andres.

Meghan’s contribution to the cookbook was confirmed in a post on the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell website on Tuesday, which read: “This weekend, longtime friend and partner of The Archewell Foundation, Chef Jose Andres announced the upcoming release of ‘The World Central Kitchen Cookbook: Feeding Humanity, Feeding Hope.’

“The cookbook is a captivating collection of stories and recipes from renowned chefs, local cooks, and friends of the global nonprofit, which feeds communities impacted by natural disasters and humanitarian crises.

“All author proceeds will support WCK’s emergency response efforts, and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is proud to have contributed a recipe.

“In March 2021, The Duchess sent a Lemon Olive Oil cake, which is included in the book, to a group of female restaurateurs who partnered with WCK to provide meals to their community during the pandemic.”

The book, which will be published by Penguin Random House, will also include a recipe from former first lady Michelle Obama.

The wife of former president Barack Obama has provided a breakfast tacos recipe for the book, which is set to be published in the US in September.

Actress and author Ayesha Curry and a variety of chefs from across the world including Guy Fieri, Sanjeev Kapoor and Brooke Williamson are also sharing recipes which will feature in the book.

WCK is an organisation which provides meals to those in need following natural disasters.

It was founded by Andres in 2010 following the catastrophic Haiti earthquake.

Meghan has previously worked on the charity cookbook, Together: Our Community Cookbook, with The Hubb Community Kitchen formed by women displaced by the Grenfell Tower fire in 2017.

She contributed a foreword for the cookbook, which included 50 recipes from the west London community.