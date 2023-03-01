Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked to ‘vacate’ their UK home Frogmore Cottage
By The Newsroom
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been asked to “vacate” their UK home just weeks after Harry’s damning book Spare was released, the couple have confirmed.
Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson said a “request” had been made for the Sussexes to give up Frogmore Cottage close to Windsor Castle.
Reports have claimed the move was sanctioned by the King and it will remove their remaining foothold in the UK and further weaken ties with the royal family.
A spokesperson for the couple said: “We can confirm the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been requested to vacate their residence at Frogmore Cottage.”
