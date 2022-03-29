Duke of Edinburgh ‘would have been pleased’ with memorial service – goddaughter

One of the Duke of Edinburgh’s many goddaughters said he “would have been pleased” with the service held in his memory at Westminster Abbey.

Elizabeth Grubb, who flew from New Zealand for Tuesday’s service and attended alongside her son, Richard Rice-Grubb, said the duke was a friend of her father’s after they served together in the Navy.

She said Philip, who reportedly had more than 50 godchildren, became her godfather just before he married the Queen.

I think he would have been pleased, wherever he is

Speaking outside Westminster Abbey, she said: “It was a beautiful service and, I think, just right.

“It hit just the right tone and I’m sure it was the right thing for Prince Philip.

“The music was lovely. The Dean of Windsor’s address was great.

“I think he would have been pleased, wherever he is.”

She added: “Throughout my life, in different small ways and bigger ways, he’s been with me, so I’m very glad that I could be here today.

“I’m glad I was here for me, but also for my father, who’s long gone.

“It was really nice, particularly for the Queen, for everybody to have had a fitting goodbye.”

It was a very simple service reflecting the life of his royal highness the duke of Edinburgh and the social purpose to which he put his life

Baron McFall of Alcluith, a member of the House of Lords, said the service was a “historic moment” and echoed the dean’s words in remembering the duke as “a man who helped to make the world better”.

Speaking near to Westminster Abbey, he said: “It was a historic moment and the presence of the Queen made it so.

“It was a very simple service reflecting the life of his royal highness the duke of Edinburgh and the social purpose to which he put his life.

“He was described by the dean as a man of faith and a man who helped to make the world better.

“The Duke of Edinburgh (Award) scheme was certainly that. It started in the 1950s and has helped so many people.

“It was fitting that the first tribute was from a gold award winner of the Duke of Edinburgh scheme.”

When asked how it felt to be part of the ceremony, Baron McFall added: “It feels very privileged to be in such a setting, but also to respect the work of an individual but also the humanity that was there.

“That struck us very much.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was a man, mortal, like the rest of us, but having special qualities.”

The Duke of Edinburgh has been an inspiration throughout the years for many of us

The Hon Clarence Tan, president of the New Zealand Society, of which the duke was a patron for 69 years, told the PA news agency: “It was a beautiful ceremony.

“The Duke of Edinburgh has been an inspiration throughout the years for many of us.

“His dedication to charities was second to none.

“He always showed a very keen interest in our charity so it was great to be here to thank his royal highness for the work he has done.”

Lord Keith Bradley, council chairman for the University of Salford, attended with Festus Robert, president of the university’s students’ union.

When asked about the ceremony, the peer said: “Beautiful music, wonderful tributes to Prince Philip – it encapsulated his life in a very effective way.

“It’s always a privilege to be part of these occasions, and Prince Philip was chancellor of Salford University for many years and did wonderful work for the university.”

Mr Robert added: “I think it was very good to hear from some of the awardees of the Duke of Edinburgh (Award).

“It was an inspiration to young people as well.”

Fiona Evans, from the St Nazaire Society, who went to the service with her husband Crispin Evans, described the service as “a very honest portrayal” of Philip.