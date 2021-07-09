Duke of Kent stepping down as All England Club president after Wimbledon finals

The Duke of Kent is stepping down as president of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) after holding the position for more than 50 years.

The Queen’s first cousin, 85, has presented the trophy to Wimbledon winners on more than 350 occasions, with recipients including Sir Andy Murray, Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

The duke spoke of being “incredibly proud” to have held the position, while the AELTC paid tribute to his “extraordinary service”.

He will present the trophies to the winners of this year’s tournament for the final time this weekend.

In 1969, the duke made his first appearance as president, presenting the trophies to Rod Laver and Ann Jones.

He has also opened new courts and facilities at the famous tennis venue.

The duke said: “It has been an honour to serve this remarkable institution for as long as I have.

“To have seen this tournament, and the game of tennis, grow and inspire generations over the span of five decades has been an extraordinary experience, and I am incredibly proud to have been part of it.

“I look forward now to watching as the young players of today pursue ever higher standards of excellence, and I shall continue to cheer them on as they do.”

Tennis – 2010 Wimbledon Championships – Day Thirteen – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (PA Archive)

Ian Hewitt, chairman of the AELTC and Wimbledon, said: “We would like to thank the duke for his extraordinary service to the club and the championships during his time as our president.

“A lot has changed at Wimbledon in the time that the duke has been our president, from our champions to our grounds, and yet so much has stayed the same.

“Our traditions are at the core of what we do, and we thank the duke most warmly for his dedication.”