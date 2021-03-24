Duke of Sussex has impressed with ‘incredible attitude’, says his new boss

The Duke of Sussex has been working at his new job for a “few months”, his boss has revealed.

Alexi Robichaux, chief executive of US professional coaching and mental health firm BetterUp, said he has been “impressed” with Harry’s “incredible attitude” following his appointment as chief impact officer.

The duke is focusing on “helping to change the dialogue around mental health”, and his royal title is not used in the workplace, he added.

Mr Robichaux told BBC News: “He’s been in the role for a couple of months and we’re really excited to share the news with the world.

“He’s focusing on a few areas… helping to change the dialogue around mental health to focus on strength building and mental fitness.

“The most impressing thing has been his focus singularly on how can he be of service, how can he advance his vision and his mission and how can we make a positive impact on the world together.

“He’s got an incredible attitude and he is filled with energy and enthusiasm.”

Mr Robichaux said the duke “likes to be called Harry in the workplace, so we just address him as Harry”.

He refused to comment on how much the duke is being paid for his role and also declined to say how many hours he would work.

Mr Robichaux also told Sky News: “We were just so impressed, and really I think there was such a natural chemistry and synergy around the insights and the contributions he can make creatively to BetterUp in ensuring that we achieve our mission.

“Bigger than commercial success, this is about global impact.

“And so as we crafted the role together, those four buckets of opportunities, we came to the title ‘chief impact officer’, really denoting that he’s focused on our mission and he’s focused on ensuring that we’re doing everything we can to achieve our mission on a bigger and larger and grander scale to impact the lives of more people.”

Harry said in a statement he is really excited to be joining the company, and that his goal is to “lift up critical dialogues around mental health, build supportive and compassionate communities, and foster an environment for honest and vulnerable conversations”.

The duke said he will be focusing on driving advocacy and awareness for mental fitness, guiding the firm’s social mission, influencing the vision of its platform, community and member experience, and expanding its global community.

BetterUp was founded in 2013 and provides mobile-based professional coaching, counselling and mentorship.

Its website says it has more than 2,000 coaches offering support in 49 languages across 66 countries, with “interactive professional development content, analytics and real-time insights to track employee progress”.