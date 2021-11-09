Duke of Sussex says he warned Twitter CEO ahead of January 6 riots

The Duke of Sussex said he warned Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey his platform was allowing a coup to be staged against the US a day before the January 6 riots.

Harry continued his feud with the media during an appearance on a panel discussing misinformation, and said the problem pre-dated social media.

“I learned from a very early age that the incentives of publishing are not necessarily aligned with the incentives of truth,” the duke said.

Asked if he has spoken to Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg or Twitter CEO Dorsey, Harry said he warned the latter his website was facilitating a coup on the eve of the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

He said: “Jack and I were emailing each other prior to January 6 when I warned him his platform was allowing a coup to be staged. That email was sent the day before.

“And then it happened and I haven’t heard from him since.”

A group of Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building in Washington DC over claims the presidential election was rigged – and the role social media giants played in enabling the attack is being investigated.

Harry, who was listed as the co-founder of Archewell at the RE:WIRED summit, works at think tank the Aspen Institute and looks into misinformation and disinformation in the media.

The 37-year-old said the internet is “being defined by hate, division and lies”.