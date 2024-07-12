Duke of Sussex’s speech in full after receiving US accolade

The Duke of Sussex was honoured at this year’s Espy awards in the US, for using his platform to “change the world” through the creation of the Invictus Games.

Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service during the annual ceremony.

Speaking on stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Harry delivered his speech with his wife Meghan watching on.

He said: “I’d like to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation, led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I’m so honoured is here tonight.

“I’d also like to acknowledge The Tillman family, especially Mrs Mary Tillman, Pat’s mother.

“Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect.

“The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses.

“The truth is, I stand here not as Prince Harry, Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation and the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality.

“This award belongs to them, not to me.

“That said, it is of great importance to me to highlight these allies, athletes and their amazing families for their achievements, their spirit, and their courage at every opportunity, especially on nights like this, in front of people like you.

“Moments like these help us reach those that need Invictus the most, and reduce the more than 20 veterans a day taking their own lives, in this country alone.

“For those who may not know, ‘Invictus’ comes from Latin, meaning ‘undefeated’ or ‘unconquerable’.

“Nelson Mandela credited the poem of the same name, written by the poet William Ernest Henley, for giving him the strength to endure nearly 30 years of imprisonment.

“Like that poem, the spirit of the Invictus Games transcends race, time, and borders. It is born from unity, and exudes purpose.

“This year, we are celebrating 10 years of witnessing life-changing impact and healing through sport.

“And while so much progress has been made since those first games, the world outside seems to be in an even more precarious state.

“We live in an age marked by polarisation and division.

“Conflicts rage around the globe. Anger and resentment towards those who are different seem to pervade societies everywhere.

“Our community challenges that.

“Our community proves that unity is not just possible, but formidable.

“The beauty of the Invictus Games lies in how it brings people together, no matter one’s nationality, background, or personal struggles.

“It is a collective built from courage and mutual respect, where athletes discover time and time again, the common denominator of their humanity.

“Having survived the crucible of armed combat and forged through the challenge to rebuild bodies and minds impacted by conflict, they form a family.

“They exemplify the very best in all of us.

“There is a military expression that dates back to Roman times. I’ll spare you another Latin lesson – but the phrase translates roughly to ‘leave no one behind’.

“They hold particular significance for the US Army’s Rangers, and I have no doubt Pat Tillman and his comrades lived by those words.

“So, it is fitting that I end with them and make a promise on behalf of all of us at the Invictus Games Foundation.

“No matter the road ahead, we are here for you. We will leave no one behind.”