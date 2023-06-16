DUP trade concerns addressed effectively by Windsor Framework – Gove

Concerns raised by the DUP over post-Brexit trading arrangements have been addressed “effectively” by the Windsor Framework, Michael Gove has claimed.

Mr Gove said his cabinet colleague Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris would be continuing to engage with the unionist party in an effort to offer them “reassurance and encouragement” to return to the Stormont assembly.

Mr Gove was representing the Westminster government at a summit meeting of the British-Irish Council in Jersey.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was also in attendance but there were no representatives from Northern Ireland political parties due to the ongoing Stormont suspension.

The DUP is blocking the devolved institutions in Belfast in protest against the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol, which created trade barriers between the region and the rest of the UK.

The Government agreed the Windsor Framework with the EU earlier this year in an attempt to alleviate those concerns but the DUP has insisted it will not return to Stormont until it secures further legislative assurances around sovereignty and trade.

Mr Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, said the council members regretted the absence of Northern Ireland politicians at the summit.

He added: “The overwhelming majority of people in Northern Ireland want to see the institutions working for them.

“Whether it is housing or health, whether we can get devolution fully restored, the executive operating effectively, ministers from every party and tradition playing their part, then Northern Ireland citizens will benefit.

“I respect the concerns that the DUP have expressed in the past.

“The Windsor Framework, I believe, addresses those concerns effectively.

“The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland will continue to listen respectfully to their points and we will seek to provide them with both the reassurance and the encouragement necessary in order to take their place once again around the ministerial table.”

Mr Varadkar said discussions taking place at the moment about restoring Stormont are largely between the UK Government and the DUP.

The Taoiseach added: “I think above all we need to redouble our efforts to ensure that the Northern Ireland executive and Northern Ireland assembly are up and running.

“The next meeting of the British-Irish Council is in Dublin in November.

“It is really important that we have these meetings.

“The British-Irish Council is one of only two institutions of the Good Friday Agreement that is operating.

“The absence of the first minister and deputy first minister of Northern Ireland is really sorely felt by us. I hope by November this body will be whole.

“At the moment there are a lot of discussions under way between the DUP and the UK Government about re-entering the institutions and we are working to do anything we can to help that, and work with all five parties in Northern Ireland to bring that about.”

Mr Varadkar said there had not been discussions about what role Dublin would play in the oversight of Northern Ireland if Stormont did not return.

He added: “We haven’t really had any discussions – or any concrete discussions – about what our role is if that (restoring Stormont) can’t be done, our focus has to be on making sure that happens.”