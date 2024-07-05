05 July 2024

DUP’s Jim Shannon elected as MP for Strangford for fifth time

By The Newsroom
05 July 2024

After being elected as the MP for Strangford for the fifth time, Jim Shannon’s message was “where unionism is divided, unionism loses.”

The DUP stalwart – who branded himself as “everyone’s MP” – topped the polls with 15,559 votes, followed closely by Alliance’s Michelle Guy who attracted 10,428 votes.

He thanked “Team Shannon” for their “faithful and incredible work”, and to all those who put their cross beside his name.

Mr Shannon then said: “My urge for all of those of the unionist parties that ran in this election and across this province is simple – unionism needs to look at themselves and where they are and work together.”

He topped the polls in the 2019 election with 17,705, meaning this time around his vote decreased. Boundary changes and a strong challenge from the Alliance Party contributed to this.

Jim Shannon (Richard Townshend/UK Parliament) (PA Media)

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Biden blames jet lag for poor performance in presidential debate

news

Four men arrested at Rishi Sunak's home released on bail

news

Julian Assange lands in Australia a free man

news