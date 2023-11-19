Earthquake struck Cornwall ‘like a juggernaut had hit the house’
By The Newsroom
An earthquake has struck Cornwall, with one local reporting the impact was “like a juggernaut had hit the house”.
The British Geological Survey (BGS) said a 2.7-magnitude tremor shook the Mount’s Bay area at 12.50am on Sunday.
It posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The BGS have received reports from residents in Helston, Penzance and Camborne.
“Reports described ‘a moderate rumbling’ and ‘a bang and a judder, like a juggernaut had hit the house’.”
The BGS appealed for anyone who felt the quake to fill out an Earthquake Report to help seismologists understand more about the event.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox