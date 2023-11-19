19 November 2023

Earthquake struck Cornwall ‘like a juggernaut had hit the house’

An earthquake has struck Cornwall, with one local reporting the impact was “like a juggernaut had hit the house”.

The British Geological Survey (BGS) said a 2.7-magnitude tremor shook the Mount’s Bay area at 12.50am on Sunday.

It posted on X, formerly Twitter: “The BGS have received reports from residents in Helston, Penzance and Camborne.

“Reports described ‘a moderate rumbling’ and ‘a bang and a judder, like a juggernaut had hit the house’.”

The BGS appealed for anyone who felt the quake to fill out an Earthquake Report to help seismologists understand more about the event.

