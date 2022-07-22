22 July 2022

Eco-activists to face jury trial over M25 heatwave protest

Three protesters have appeared in court after being accused of climbing motorway signs on the M25 in response to extreme temperatures.

Cressida Gethin, 20, Alexander Wilcox, 21, and Emma Mani, 45, are charged with causing a public nuisance following a Just Stop Oil demonstration on Wednesday morning.

They pleaded not guilty at Ealing Magistrates’ Court in west London on Friday.

Wilcox wore a turquoise T-shirt for his appearance, while Mani wore a purple sweatshirt over a grey top and Gethin a buttoned-up pale blue cardigan.

The 117-mile M25 encircles London.

The defendants allegedly harnessed themselves to Junctions 14 and 15 on the south-west side in Surrey.

Gethin, of Dorstone, Herefordshire; Wilcox, of South Fifth Street, Milton Keynes; and Mani, of High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, were released on bail.

They will next appear at Inner London Crown Court on August 19.

