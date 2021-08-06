Ed Sheeran to perform before NFL season opener in Florida

Ed Sheeran is to perform in Tampa (PA) (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
15:31pm, Fri 06 Aug 2021
Ed Sheeran is to perform in a concert to kick off the NFL season opener in Florida next month.

The NFL announced on Friday that Sheeran will headline a pre-game concert on September 9 at Julian B Lane Riverfront Park in Tampa, Florida.

The pop star’s performance will take place before the reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Dallas Cowboys.

Ed Sheeran recently released a new single (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Archive)

A portion of the show will appear on pre-game programmes on NBC and the NFL Network.

His full performance will be streamed on NFL.com along with the league’s Facebook page and app.

Sheeran is a four-time Grammy winner who took a break from work and social media in late 2019 after two years of touring in support of his best-selling album Divide.

He recently released a new single Bad Habits.

