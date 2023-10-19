Edinburgh enveloped in light drizzle: weather and temperature report for Thursday October 19
By AI Newsroom
In Edinburgh, the morning will see some scattered showers with the temperature around 11°C. The afternoon will be cloudy with sunny spells and a slight increase in temperature to 13°C.
Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop to 9°C and the rain will continue. In the afternoon, the temperature will slightly decrease to 8°C while the scattered showers persist.
In the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, with the maximum temperature ranging around 10°C. Scattered showers will continue to be a common feature throughout this period.
