19 October 2023

Edinburgh enveloped in light drizzle: weather and temperature report for Thursday October 19

By AI Newsroom
19 October 2023

In Edinburgh, the morning will see some scattered showers with the temperature around 11°C. The afternoon will be cloudy with sunny spells and a slight increase in temperature to 13°C.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop to 9°C and the rain will continue. In the afternoon, the temperature will slightly decrease to 8°C while the scattered showers persist.

In the next few days, the general trend will be towards cooler temperatures, with the maximum temperature ranging around 10°C. Scattered showers will continue to be a common feature throughout this period.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Biden believes Gaza hospital blast ‘done by the other team’ and not Israel

world news

Rare red weather warning issued as Storm Babet hits UK

news

Extremist suspected of killing Swedish football fans shot dead by Belgian police

world news