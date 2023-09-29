Edinburgh faces patchy rain and gusty winds today - Friday, September 29th
By AI Newsroom
In Edinburgh, the morning will be accompanied by scattered showers with an expected 15°C, while the wind speed will remain relatively high. The afternoon continues this trend with scattered showers, a slight rise to 16°C, and a bit of a reduction in wind speed.
The trend changes for tomorrow morning with a cool 14°C under a cloudy sky with sunny spells, giving a slight reprieve from today's conditions. However, scattered showers make a comeback in the afternoon and temperatures will remain at a steady 14°C.
In the following days, we're looking at a general trend of continued scattered showers with temperatures fluctuating between 14°C and 17°C.
