29 September 2023

Edinburgh faces patchy rain and gusty winds today - Friday, September 29th

By AI Newsroom
29 September 2023

In Edinburgh, the morning will be accompanied by scattered showers with an expected 15°C, while the wind speed will remain relatively high. The afternoon continues this trend with scattered showers, a slight rise to 16°C, and a bit of a reduction in wind speed.

The trend changes for tomorrow morning with a cool 14°C under a cloudy sky with sunny spells, giving a slight reprieve from today's conditions. However, scattered showers make a comeback in the afternoon and temperatures will remain at a steady 14°C.

In the following days, we're looking at a general trend of continued scattered showers with temperatures fluctuating between 14°C and 17°C.

