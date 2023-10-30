30 October 2023

Edinburgh faces patchy rain today, clearer skies tomorrow

By UK Newsroom
30 October 2023

In Edinburgh, the morning will be a bit chilly with temperatures around 8°C and there will be scattered showers. The afternoon will continue with the same temperature of 8°C, and the likelihood of scattered showers will persist.

Tomorrow morning in Edinburgh, the temperature will drop slightly to 7°C, but it will be cloudy with sunny spells. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 7°C, and the sky will remain cloudy with sunny spells.

Looking ahead, the next few days will be fairly consistent with temperatures hovering around 9°C. Scattered showers will be a common sight, so it might be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Spanish football chief banned for three years for 'that kiss' at women's World Cup final

world news

At least three dead after scaffolding falls down lift shaft at building site

world news

AI tools to be rolled out in classrooms to reduce teacher workloads, says PM

news