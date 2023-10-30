Edinburgh faces patchy rain today, clearer skies tomorrow
By UK Newsroom
In Edinburgh, the morning will be a bit chilly with temperatures around 8°C and there will be scattered showers. The afternoon will continue with the same temperature of 8°C, and the likelihood of scattered showers will persist.
Tomorrow morning in Edinburgh, the temperature will drop slightly to 7°C, but it will be cloudy with sunny spells. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 7°C, and the sky will remain cloudy with sunny spells.
Looking ahead, the next few days will be fairly consistent with temperatures hovering around 9°C. Scattered showers will be a common sight, so it might be a good idea to keep an umbrella handy.
