06 October 2023

Edinburgh grapples with rainy day and a cool forecast tomorrow

By AI Newsroom
06 October 2023

In Edinburgh today, the morning will be cool with scattered showers and the mercury likely to hit 16°C. The afternoon conditions will be similarly cool, with more scattered showers under a cloudy sky and the mercury topping out at 14°C.

Tomorrow morning's conditions in Edinburgh will be on the cooler side, with a mirror of today's weather, as it will feature light rain and a cooler temperature of 9°C. In the afternoon, we anticipate more light rain under a cloud-covered sky with the maximum temperature dropping to 8°C.

As we look at the weather trend for the next few days, a pattern of consistent rain is set to continue. Mornings will generally be cooler with afternoons seeing only a slight increase in temperature. The temperature range for the upcoming days will typically fluctuate between 8°C and 16°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Holly Willoughby 'under police guard' as man quizzed over alleged kidnap plot

news

Listen to today's weather forecast for London, Friday October 6th

news

Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt West End performance of Les Miserables

news