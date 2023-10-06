Edinburgh grapples with rainy day and a cool forecast tomorrow
In Edinburgh today, the morning will be cool with scattered showers and the mercury likely to hit 16°C. The afternoon conditions will be similarly cool, with more scattered showers under a cloudy sky and the mercury topping out at 14°C.
Tomorrow morning's conditions in Edinburgh will be on the cooler side, with a mirror of today's weather, as it will feature light rain and a cooler temperature of 9°C. In the afternoon, we anticipate more light rain under a cloud-covered sky with the maximum temperature dropping to 8°C.
As we look at the weather trend for the next few days, a pattern of consistent rain is set to continue. Mornings will generally be cooler with afternoons seeing only a slight increase in temperature. The temperature range for the upcoming days will typically fluctuate between 8°C and 16°C.
