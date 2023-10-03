03 October 2023

Edinburgh's gloomy skies: a mix of rain and cloud, Tuesday, October 3rd

By AI Newsroom
03 October 2023

This morning in Edinburgh, the conditions will be a cool 15°C and scattered showers will be possible. By the afternoon, the sky will turn cloudy with sunny spells and the maximum temperature will drop slightly to 14°C.

Tomorrow morning, the conditions will be slightly cooler as compared to today, with a light drizzle and a temperature of 14°C. The afternoon will remain the same as the morning, with scattered showers and a maximum temperature of 14°C.

Looking ahead to the next few days, the trend seems to be continued scattered showers with an overcast sky. The maximum temperatures will fluctuate in a narrow range from 16°C to 18°C.

