27 October 2023

Edinburgh's light rain and drizzle: a weather update for Friday October 27

By AI Newsroom
27 October 2023

Edinburgh will experience a morning with a temperature of around 9°C and scattered showers. By the afternoon, the temperature will slightly increase to 10°C, however, the scattered showers will persist.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature in Edinburgh will be approximately 10°C with less rainfall expected. In the afternoon, the temperature will remain around 10°C and there will be a slight increase in rainfall.

In the upcoming days, the general trend will be a mixture of sun and rain with temperatures hovering around 8°C to 9°C. Scattered showers will be a common feature throughout the week.

